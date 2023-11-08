UCT council apologises for governance lapses following independent panel report

Briefing the higher education portfolio committee meeting at UCT on Wednesday, council chair Norman Arendse said that they did not deal adequately with the issues raised as far back as 2018 when complaints were made to the university’s ombud.

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) council chairperson Norman Arendse has apologised for the governance lapses at the institution, in the wake of damning findings by an independent panel.

He has also apologised to the individuals involved in the investigation that found his predecessor, Babalwa Ngonyama, and former vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng had misled the council about the departure of a former deputy vice-chancellor.

Arendse briefed the higher education portfolio committee meeting at UCT on Wednesday.

He said that council accepts the findings and recommendations of the panel.

Arendse added that the council accepts that it did not deal adequately with the issues raised as far back as 2018, when complaints were made to the university’s ombud.

“On the review 2018 to 2022, that we did not exercise our fiduciary responsibilities timeously and in some cases not at all, and that that was not in the best interests of the university.”

He said the council acknowledges that those involved could have been spared the trauma described by the panel - if it had acted timeously.

The issues raised in the report are said to have led to the departure of nine senior staff between 2019 and 2022.

“We indicate our profound regret for not having acted properly and again use this opportunity to apologise unreservedly.”

Arendse said the council will be meeting this weekend to consider how to best implement the recommendations made by the panel.