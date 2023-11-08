The killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians by Israel intolerable - Pandor

Delivering her statement on the Israel-Gaza war for debate in Parliament on Tuesday, Pandor said South Africa cannot watch another genocide unfold in the absence of action by the UN to bring an end to the month-long conflict.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians by Israel is intolerable.

She told Parliament that South Africa cannot watch another genocide unfold in the absence of action by the United Nations (UN) to bring an end to the month-long conflict.

Delivering a statement on the Israel-Gaza war for debate in the house on Tuesday, Pandor outlined a seven-point plan of action to ease the tensions, including an immediate ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Pandor said Israel has, for years, denied Palestinians basic human rights.

“The world must reject the Bantustan-type balkanisation that has increased bitterness and hatred. We must reinforce all efforts aimed at creating two states.”

Pandor said the international community has not acted effectively to save Palestinian lives.

She said even in South Africa, many have turned a blind eye to the atrocities.

“We who enjoy the freedom from apartheid, can never, ever be the ones to agree to an apartheid form of oppression.”

Pandor has called for the supply of weapons to the warring parties to be stopped for what she has termed a “patently unjust war”.