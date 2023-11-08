Teachers tell Gauteng govt to stop bringing shoddy contractors to schools

One school in the province underwent a R50 million renovation project that left it in a worse state than it was before, while another school's 12-month project to build a nutrition hall is now entering its fifth year.

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers have told the Gauteng government to stop bringing shoddy contractors to their schools.

The Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development has been conducting oversight visits to schools in the province that have unfinished projects.

One of the affected schools is Lakeside Primary in Boksburg, whose R50 million renovation somehow left the school in a worse state than when the project began.

READ: Gauteng Legislature blames contractors for delays in opening R82m Tembisa school

The principal of the school, Craig Thurton, said what was supposed to be a blessing became a curse.

“If I could turn back time, I would refuse something like this to happen to any school. I am a little bit concerned, [because] the presentation [from government] looks very good.

“It says [there is a] 97% completion at Lakeside, which is not true because I’m sitting with a three-page defect list of all the things that need to be done."

A representative from Mogobeng Primary, Kgosi Mbalebane, said a 12-month project to build a nutrition hall at the school was now entering its fifth year.

“I would really request we put emphasis where our child's future is concerned. Those who have been found to make these projects take so long [need] to be held accountable because we are playing with our kids' future here."