SRC, Detawu want external review of report into governance lapses at UCT

The university’s SRC president, Hlamulo Khorommbi, said the report lacked objectivity and contained one-sided accounts.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT)’s student representative council (SRC) and workers’ union, Detawu, want an external review of an independent panel report into governance lapses at the institution.

They’ve been backed by parliamentarians who have questioned the fairness of the report compiled by the panel led by former Supreme Court of Appeal judge, Lex Mpati.

The report, which has largely found in favour of complainants that they were victimised by the former vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, was under discussion on Wednesday by Parliament’s higher education committee.

ALSO READ:

• UCT council apologises for governance lapses following independent panel report

• UCT Black Forum calls for university council's dissolution

• UCT'S council chairperson acknowledges previous council’s failures

• Independent panel finds Phakeng & Ngonyama guilty of governance failures at UCT

The university’s SRC president, Hlamulo Khorommbi, said the report lacked objectivity and contained one-sided accounts.

He said the SRC found it problematic that the university council intended to use the report as a road map for correcting governance issues at the institution.

"The report on its own does not have any tangible evidence. It’s full of hearsay. Who said what, who didn’t say what."

Workers’ representative, Athabile Nonxuba, told the committee he believed the university council was not fit to deal with this report and should be dissolved.

"There should be a serious consideration of an external assessor towards this report. Only then can we find anything in relation to this report as having some sort of credibility of integrity."

The majority of MPs on the committee have agreed with the view that the report appears to be one-sided and not a just assessment of what has transpired.