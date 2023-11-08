Some Joburg areas will see power cuts twice within 8 hours: City Power

City Power is in the process of adjusting its system as it implements a new load shedding schedule after Eskom recently handed over the operations for the rolling power cuts to it.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Joburg residents will experience load shedding twice within a space of eight hours.

This is the word from City Power as it implements a new schedule for the rolling power cuts.

Eskom recently handed over load shedding operations to City Power, and this has created confusion over when power cuts will be implemented in various areas.

It's understood that some places have been subjected to more frequent load shedding, since City Power's adjustment of its system for the new schedule.

The utility said this would remain the case for some areas for several weeks.

"We have found that there is no crisis, and unfortunately this phenomenon will occur in all 16 blocks in the coming weeks, until a permanent solution is found,” said Spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

“Each block will experience this phenomenon at least four times in a month."