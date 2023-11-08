Small businesses in Swaneville struggling to operate with limited power supply

The West Rand township has struggled for years with electricity due to faulty transformers that have not been replaced.

JOHANNESBURG - Small businesses in Swaneville are struggling to operate with limited to no electricity supply.

The West Rand township has struggled for years with electricity due to faulty transformers that have not been replaced.

This weekend, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the community and announced that the provincial government would be installing 40 transformers over the next three weeks.

Husband and father of two, John Mathe, owns a salon and employs one person who they cut hair with.

His business is reliant on electricity being available and for about a year, it was not, due to a broken transformer.

Up until October, when the transformer was replaced, Mathe said he got electricity from connecting a cord to a house across the street.

"There used to be a lot of phones here with people charging. I could not turn them away and say don;t charge here because we are living with this issue. Children used to come here to boil their bath water in the morning, even people who just want to make tea."

Another small business owner, Kabelo Molamu, said that many small enterprises had either closed down or were struggling to stay afloat due to the electricity issue.