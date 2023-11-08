SIU interdicts pension of two former Transnet execs over COVID-19 fraud

It’s alleged Lerato Makenete and Landela Madubane colluded with three service providers to inflate the prices of disposable breathalyser straws during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted an order to interdict the payment of pension benefits for two of Transnet's former executives, linked to over R33 million in wasteful expenditure at the enterprise.

The order was granted by the Special Tribunal, preventing the two from claiming their benefits from the Transnet retirement fund.

The SIU said they helped inflate the price of one million straws from 29 cents to R30 a straw, leading to a massive loss for the parastatal.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago: "The SIU and Transnet have instituted civil action in the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the contracts and recover financial losses suffered by Transnet due to overpayment of approximately R33.5 million."