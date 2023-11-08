Rape, attempted murder case against 'Jub Jub' postponed to December

Molemo Maarohanye appeared shortly at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he faces three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against television personality and rapper Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub has been postponed.

Maarohanye appeared shortly at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the case was postponed to 11 December. His bail has also been extended until the next court appearance.

Jub Jub is facing three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case was postponed to provide time for further consultation with the witnesses, and for Maroohanye's legal team to gather more information.

He handed himself over to police in July after a warrant of arrest was issued for charges dating back to 2006 and 2009.

However, one of the four charges was recently opened against him, following comments he made on popular podcast, ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’.