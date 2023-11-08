Ramaphosa: We must speak up and make sure we root out criminality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to the conscience of South Africans as the government battles to scale up its response to criminality in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to the conscience of South Africans as the government battles to scale up its response to criminality in the country.

Ramaphosa made the comments during his address at the two-day Anti-Corruption Dialogue in Boksburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa has again admitted that law enforcement is outnumbered by almost 100,000 police for a population of 62 million people.

Large parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape remain hotspots for crime.

Ramaphosa said the response to crime needs to be a collective effort.

"But those police will never be in every household, in every street. In the end, the fight against criminality is a societal fight. Quite often, we know the people who get involved in criminality, we even know the people who rape and murder and we don’t speak out. It’s up to us as well to make sure we speak up and make sure we root out criminality."

He said the fight against corruption required a similar approach.

"It is our duty, all of us, it is a societal challenge and I hope this summit is going to come up with a lot of strategies and measures to push back on corruption."