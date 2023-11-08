Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
08 November 2023 06:29

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 7 November 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 13, 28, 31, 40 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 08, 17, 24, 38, 46 PB: 18

