PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 7 November 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 13, 28, 31, 40 PB: 15
PowerBall Plus: 08, 17, 24, 38, 46 PB: 18
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
