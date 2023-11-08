Police yet to finalise criminal investigations into deadly Bank of Lisbon fire

The Gauteng government has received several long-awaited reports into what may have led to the fire that engulfed the 31-storey building in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are yet to finalise their criminal investigations into the Bank of Lisbon fire five years after the deadly blaze in the Joburg CBD.

READ: Long-awaited report into Bank of Lisbon fire lays bare govt, EMS failures

Three firefighters died while battling the blaze.

The report into the fire that gutted the iconic Bank of Lisbon paints a dire picture of safety regulations at the building occupied by some government departments.

There were inefficient emergency mechanisms in place, including a lack of fire extinguishers and poorly kept water hoses.

Emergency services responding to the disaster also failed to assess risk before entering the burning building.

In essence, emergency personnel had no sense of the shortfalls in the building’s compliance and hadn’t discussed escape routes before evacuating it.

The Gauteng provincial department is studying their recommendations and will ensure corrective action is taken.

The City of Joburg is also reviewing the areas of weakness that require the municipalities’ attention.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development has also been roped in to help ensure government buildings comply with safety standards.