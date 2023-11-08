'Police need to protect themselves when under attack', stresses KZN Premier

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Safety Month and Festive Season campaign on Tuesday, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube - when asked about the recent shootings - said police have to protect themselves when they are in danger.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government said police have to protect themselves when they're being threatened.

On Tuesday, the KZN government and police launched the Safety Month and Festive Season campaign.

The move follows recent shooting incidents between police and alleged criminals in the province.

In one incident, a police official was killed in Ntuzuma in October, while two others got injured in separate incidents.

KZN has recently experienced an uptick in gun violence, with various shooting incidents, especially in Durban.

When asked about the recent shootings, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said police have to protect themselves when they are in danger.

“I do believe that all of us need to work in ensuring that we protect the police against the criminals, but also the police themselves need to protect themselves when they are under attack.”

She said the province cannot afford to lose more men and women in blue.

“And we are certain that we cannot afford to have anyone of these police people dying, because they're trying to protect lives and to make our province and the country safe.”

In October alone, 19 people were killed in shooting-related incidents involving police in KZN.