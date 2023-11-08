Parliament suggests engaging Treasury to resolve ‘serious crisis’ at SABC

Members of Parliament are not convinced of the State broadcaster’s turnaround plan, despite its projection of a slight growth in revenue.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament look to engage National Treasury to help resolve what they call a "serious crisis" at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

On Tuesday, the State broadcaster briefed the Communication and Digital Technologies Committee on its corporate plan.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Philly Mapulane also raised concerns about the SABC's growing debt that is threatening other entities like Sentech.

Mapulane said the SABC failed to reposition itself despite a turnaround plan being in place.

“Whilst the SABC is projecting or is planning to increase revenue, the current position, as we know, is quite dire.”

Committee member Lesiba Molala said the SABC is facing a crisis despite the projection of slight revenue growth.

“Why can't, then, Parliament get on board and start engaging Treasury on this dire situation because the reports may say things are looking good, but after what the deputy minister said, really, we are facing a serious crisis.”

The SABC has now been given until the end of November to submit a new strategy to the minister.