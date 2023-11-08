Opposition parties torn on SA's decision to withdraw diplomats from Israel

Parties debated the decision in Parliament amid the ongoing Israeli-Gaza war. Some parties are in support of recalling diplomats from the Middle Eastern country, while others reject the move.

CAPE TOWN - While some opposition parties have came out in support of government’s decision to withdraw its diplomats from Israel, not all agreed that it's the best diplomatic move.

Tensions flared in the National Assembly on Tuesday, as parties debated a statement from the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, on the Israeli-Gaza war.

Pandor called for an immediate ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

While the Democratic Alliance said it's in solidarity with both Israel and Gaza, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not mince words about the position he thought government should take.

“Why are we friends with people who are massacring children in hospitals and schools? Let’s sever ties.”

However, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African Christian Democratic Party don't agree with the recall of South African diplomats from Israel.

“Isolationism in a time of war is not a solution. Recalling or dismissing ambassadors merely amounts to regressive diplomacy,” said the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus' Corné Mulder said government was being dishonest about the decision.

“It’s not for consultation, you can take the telephone and consult. You can take a zoom call and consult. You withdrew those people to send a message to Israel.”

The National Freedom Party and African Transformation Movement were of the view government should take its diplomatic action a step further by expelling the Israeli Ambassador to South Africa.