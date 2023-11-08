Mitchells Plain shooting claims 2 lives, including boy (7)

A 20-year-old man and a seven-year-old boy were killed in Tuesday night's shooting in Eastridge. No arrests have yet been made.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another child has been shot and killed in Cape Town - this time in Mitchells Plain.

The motive for Tuesday night's gun attack is still unknown.

A number of local communities, including Hanover Park, Manenberg and Mfuleni, have been under siege by warring gangs in recent weeks.

On Sunday, in Wesbank near Mfuleni, a 12-year-old girl was shot dead and two teenage boys were wounded.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The female sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Both injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation and the motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage."

Last month, 6-year-old Zakariyah Noble was shot and killed in Hanover Park and the police's Anti-Gang Unit arrested three suspects.