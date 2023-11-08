Meyiwa trial: Mogane asked to present case list he was on while with Ntanzi

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane has told the Pretoria High Court that he travelled with Ntanzi from the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Westonaria on the afternoon of 18 June 2020, and only returned him to his prison cell at 2:30 the next morning.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the investigators in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been requested to present a summary of the cases that he was working on when he travelled with one of the accused for hours.

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, who is part of the National Cold Cases Unit, has been testifying in the trial within a trial into the admissibility of confession statements by two of the accused.

Mogane led the arrest of Bongani Ntanzi in June 2020 and escorted both Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to make their confessions.

Ntanzi and Sibiya are two of five men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain's 2014 murder.



Mogane said he took Ntanzi with him to attend to other cases because he thought Ntanzi would be bored alone in his prison cell.

But he told the court that he could not disclose the details of those cases as they were still under investigation.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng then made an order:.

“I'm going to order that you must disclose that information, all of it, but you must disclose it in the form of a note and that note will be made available to all the counsels and it will be kept by this court.”

Lawyer for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, also wants Mogane to bring to court the dockets of the other cases that Ntanzi was charged with while he was being investigated for Senzo Meyiwa's murder.