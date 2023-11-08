Meyiwa trial: Lawyers admonished for allegedly revealing confidential evidence

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane said he gave a list of cases he was working on, marked "confidential" to state advocate George Baloyi who then made copies for the lawyers, but the list somehow ended in the possession of the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has admonished the lawyers in the trial for the apparent reveal of confidential evidence to the accused.

On Tuesday, State witness, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, was ordered to reveal the cases he was investigating when he was travelling with Bongani Ntanzi for hours.

Mogane led the arrest of Ntanzi in June 2020.

Ntanzi is one of five men accused of the football star’s 2014 murder.

On Tuesday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that Mogane reveal the cases that he was working on in a note, only to the court and the lawyers because of their sensitive nature.

Mogane said he gave the list marked "confidential" to State advocate, George Baloyi, who then made copies for the lawyers, but the list then somehow ended in the possession of the accused.

"Some of those cases involve some of the accused. I am worried if some of my witnesses will still be alive tomorrow."

This was followed by a strong reprimand from Mokgoatlheng.

"I am shocked that senior counsel like these can behave in this manner."

However, it was only the lawyer for the third accused, advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, who confirmed consulting with his client on the confidential list.