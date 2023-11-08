Long-awaited report into Bank of Lisbon fire lays bare govt, EMS failures

The report, which took five years to complete, analysed the 2018 fire that claimed the lives of three firefighters who battled the blaze that started on the 23rd floor, and injured dozens.

JOHANNESBURG - After five years of more questions than answers, a report into the cause of the Bank of Lisbon fire has found that the blaze was likely started by a heater.

The Gauteng government received final reports from different entities that launched investigations into the fire that engulfed the 31-storey building in Johannesburg in 2018.

Three firefighters perished while battling the blaze that started on the 23rd floor and spread through the building. Dozens were also injured.

The inferno raged for three days before it was extinguished.

At least four investigations were conducted by the police, the City of Johannesburg, the provincial government, and the Department of Labour.

The report details how the fire likely started because of a heater, which ignited flammable materials surrounding it.

The report also points to critical failures by government departments and emergency services, including failures to conduct regular inspections and to ensure that firefighting equipment was serviced and in good working condition.

The building, once considered one of the inner city’s landmarks, was demolished in 2019.