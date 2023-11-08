Judge reverses decision to expunge evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng slammed the defence for revealing confidential evidence to the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The decision to expunge evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been reversed by the presiding judge in the matter.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng slammed the defence for revealing confidential evidence to the accused.

On Tuesday, the court ordered that State witness, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, reveal the cases that he was working on in June 2020 when he travelled with Bongani Ntanzi for hours.

Ntanzi is one of five men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

When Sergeant Mogane told the court that the confidential list of cases that he brought only for the eyes of the judge and the lawyers had been revealed to the accused, Judge Mokgoatlheng made an order to expunge the evidence.

"In the nature of things, these documents are not going to form part of proceedings because that evidence has now been contaminated."

But after reprimanding the defence, the judge reversed his decision, giving copies of the list back to them.

"This information will form part of proceedings. If this case goes somewhere else, judges in the SCA and the Constitutional Court will have access to this."

This means the list, which shows exactly what Mogane was investigating until the early hours of the morning with Ntanzi in the car may be used as evidence.