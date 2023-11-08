Gauteng legislature wants an end to govt projects going way over budget

The portfolio committee on infrastructure development said at the heart of the issue is government approving large contracts for businesses with little to no experience to deliver.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Provincial Legislature wants to stop the culture of government projects ballooning or going way over budget.

Members of the portfolio committee on infrastructure development conducted oversight visits to a number of schools in the province with incomplete projects.

The committee said at the heart of the issue is government approving large contracts for businesses - with little to no experience to deliver.

Government had initially earmarked R88 million to build the Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa, however, the project has ballooned to R125 million and it is far from completion.

The chairperson of the of the portfolio committee on infrastructure development, Bones Modise, said this is a familiar pattern in government.

“It cannot be correct that the private sector will set aside R400 million and is able to build seven schools within six months and they are operational, and we set aside R200 million and we can’t even build one school. What is it that we are doing wrong?”

Modise said the committee will be compiling a list of contractors for government to blacklist and take court action against.