Eskom board adopted tough-love approach for turnaround, says chairperson

Mteto Nyati said in Parliament that though he knew he took on an unpopular job, he believes the utility’s progress over the last year would propel it to even greater success.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s new chairperson, Mteto Nyati, said the board adopted a tough-love approach towards management to turn the institution around.

Nyati, who was appointed to the job in October, said he knew he had taken on an unpopular job.

He is the second board chairperson in just one year.

Nyati told Parliament he agreed to take the reins, because he believes the progress made over the last year will take the beleaguered power utility to even greater success.

Former Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana resigned in October after just a year.

However, his successor said Eskom can't be allowed to regress again, and that he is used to tough jobs in the corporate sector.

“There’s no time for people to be learning here. So, given that, I felt that it’s the time for me to do my bit for the country.”

Nyati said he was on the ground supporting Eskom staff to turn the situation around, but the board wouldn’t shy away from having difficult conversations with management when necessary.

“This country can’t afford to go back. We have to move forward. We’ve done things in a particular way, and those activities are yielding results. We need to protect that.”

Nyati said he was buoyed by the deep commitment of the board to make the changes that are necessary at Eskom.