East Rand police concerned about rising number of assault cases in Daveyton

At least four suspects were arrested in Daveyton on Tuesday, for assault with intent to cause griveous bodily harm in four separate incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - East Rand police are cracking down on criminal activity, with several suspects in police custody for assault.

At least four suspects were arrested in Daveyton on Tuesday, for assault with intent to cause griveous bodily harm in four separate incidents.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

The department raised concern over the rising number of assault cases taking place in Daveyton.

These cases vary from beer bottle attacks to domestic violence.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested for assaulting someone with a bottle - leading to the victim sustaining moderate injuries.

In another incident, a 39-year-old was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend who had to receive medical attention.

And yet another suspect was nabbed for pouring boiling water over his sister during an argument.

The EMPD said these cases are alarming, as some of the victims sustained serious and extensive injuries.