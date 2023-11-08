Double World Cup-winning Springbok Vermeulen retires

Vermeulen, man of the match in the Boks' 2019 final win over England, started the 12-11 victory over New Zealand at the Stade de France as South Africa won a record fourth World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks backrow forward Duane Vermeulen is retiring at the age of 37 after winning a second World Cup in France last month, the South African Rugby Union announced Wednesday.

"Duane will forever be regarded as one of the real hard men of South African rugby – he was not only a formidable force for the Springboks but also a multifaceted player who consistently delivered his best," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

"He was a leader who captained South Africa in four Tests, but he also retired as the most-capped Springbok No 8."

Vermeulen played for Super Rugby franchises the Cheetahs, Stormers and Bulls. He also turned out for French Top 14 club Toulon, Irish province Ulster and Japanese club Kubota Spears.

Vermeulen made his international debut in 2012 against Australia and twice won the South African player of the year award in 2014 and 2020.