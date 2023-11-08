Deputy Police Minister Mathale: There are poorly trained, 'bad' elements in SAPS

Deputy Police Minister Cassell Mathale was responding to questions in the National Assembly about the VIP protection assault as part of the peace and security cluster.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Police Minister Cassell Mathale has admitted that there are poorly trained “bad” elements in the police but that a greater percentage were appropriately trained.

He also said the VIP Protection officers assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who were arrested for assault earlier this year, were also being dealt with internally.

"A true reflection is that a greater percentage of our police officers are appropriately trained and are conducting themselves in an appropriate manner."

Mathale said there would now be a dedicated unit looking into speeding up disciplinaries.

"The national commissioner has, in this regard, approved the establishment of a dedicated capacity in the form of disciplinary units whose sole responsibility is to deal with all disciplinary matters."