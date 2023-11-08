DA calls for 'dissolution' of City of Joburg council to bring 'stability'

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg declared the appointment of city manager Floyd Brink unconstitutional and unlawful, following the DA's bid in this regard.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the dissolution of the City of Joburg council as the city faces renewed political infighting.

This comes after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg declared the appointment of city manager Floyd Brink unconstitutional and unlawful.

During the recruitment process for a city manager – the DA raised some concerns about Brink’s ineligibility for the position.

The party later took the matter to the courts.

In the ruling delivered on Tuesday – acting judge Steven Budlender found that the process that led to Brink’s appointment was procedurally flawed.

ALSO READ: DA feels vindicated by court invalidating Brink's COJ appointment

DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Brink’s tenure as the city manager had been shrouded in controversy.

“We look forward to bidding Mr Floyd Brink farewell as his tenure in the position has been filled with problematic statements, questionable decisions and the economic hub of the country literally falling apart.”

Kayser-Echeozonjoku says political intervention is needed to resolve the governance crisis in Joburg.

“The problem of Johannesburg will not be solved by only removing the mayor, but the whole system of governance has collapsed. This judgement clearly shows that the only way there can be stability in Johannesburg, is through the dissolution of council.”