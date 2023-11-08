CoJ to appeal high court ruling reversing Floyd Brink's appointment

This comes after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg declared Floyd Brink’s appointment as the city manager unconstitutional and unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has filed an application for leave to appeal the high court’s decision to reverse the appointment of city manager Floyd Brink.

This comes after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg declared Brink’s appointment unconstitutional and unlawful.

ALSO READ: CoJ given 10 days to name acting city manager after Brink appointment reversed<!--[if gte mso 9]>

<![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]>

<![endif]-->

On Tuesday, the court found that the process to appoint him in February was procedurally flawed.

But the City of Joburg now says it has legal grounds to challenge the court’s decision – adding there are several concerns with the judgement.