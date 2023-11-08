City Power promises better communication regarding load shedding

City Power's attempt to give Johannesburg residents relief from load shedding is off to a rocky start, as some areas are left without power at least twice a day.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said it would provide a weekly schedule on which areas will experience power cuts twice in a space of eight hours.

Some areas in Johannesburg are currently experiencing longer bouts of load shedding as City Power implements a new schedule.

The utility is taking over load shedding operations from Eskom in an attempt to reduce the impact of the rolling power cuts on residents.

The utility has taken over load shedding from Eskom as it plans to implement load reduction instead of complete load shedding.

For some areas, this means residents can keep their lights on and use non-essential appliances when they are supposed to be without power while the rest of the city only gets two hours of load shedding.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said this would be the case for the next few weeks.

"And, unfortunately, this phenomenon will occur in all 16 blocks in the coming weeks until a permanent solution is found. Each block will experience this phenomenon at least four times in a month."

Mangena said the weekly schedule would help residents plan their days accordingly to accommodate the power outages.