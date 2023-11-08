Cape Town to beef up security around tourist hotspots for festive season

Speaking to Eyewitness News after the launch of the city's festive season safety plan on Wednesday, the Cape Town mayor said plans were in place to ensure that everyone in the city, including its visitors, had a safe holiday season.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city was on track for a record-breaking festive season, with thousands of tourists set to flood the Mother City for the festive season.

Hill-Lewis spoke to Eyewitness News after the launch of the city's festive season safety plan at the foot of Table Mountain on Wednesday.

The mayor said the integrated plan would ensure that everyone in the city, including its visitors, had a safe holiday season.

"So we are making an extra deployment of just over 80 extra officers in tourist hotspots, specifically focused on tourism safety this peak visitor's season."

Hill-Lewis said the city would also be assisting SANParks in policing the Table Mountain National Park area, where a number of robberies have recently occurred.

"That is in partnership with extra officers that SANParks is also offering on the mountain, as well as SAPS [South African Police Service], who are helping us in this joint approach to make that everyone here, and everyone who visits us this festive season is safe."

The mayor said the city would provide 40 extra officers to help SANParks over the festive season.