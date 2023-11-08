ActionSA going head-to-head with coalition partner DA in Centurion by-election

The partners, fresh off another head-to-head over the workers' strike in Tshwane, are vying for control of Centurion's Ward 63.

JOHANNESBURG - Fresh off going head-to-head over a protracted workers' strike in Tshwane, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and coalition partner ActionSA will be going head-to-head again on Wednesday as by-elections take place across parts of the country.

The two are vying for support in Centurion's Ward 64.

This is as five other municipalities take to the polls.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced that by-elections will also be taking place in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Western Cape's Malmesbury will see a face-off between the DA, African National Congress (ANC), and Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Meanwhile, ActionSA said winning the Centurion ward from the DA would be a welcome development.

“If they give us a mandate to give us 20 councillors in total, an extra voice in terms of being a coalition partner with the DA, and that will assist the residents in making sure that whatever we promised them as a city that we deliver,” said ActionSA's Gauteng chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni.