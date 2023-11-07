Woman (60) nabbed with drugs worth R400k at OR Tambo Airport to appear in court

The suspected drug mule was caught by the Gauteng Hawks on Sunday carrying eight blocks of compressed marijuana in her luggage.

CAPE TOWN - A 60-year-old woman who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport with drugs worth R400,000 is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She was nabbed by the Hawks on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gauteng Hawks pounced on the suspected drug mule who was about to board a plane.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said eight blocks of compressed marijuana were found in her luggage.

"The identified suspect had already checked in when the team arrived. The passenger was located at the smoking lounge whilst her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate."