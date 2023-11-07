SAFTU wants Israeli embassy shut down: ‘Ties should’ve been severed decades ago’

SAFTU said while it welcomed Cabinet's decision to recall South Africa's diplomats from Israel, it said government must act faste and lobby other African countries to take 'concrete steps in isolating' the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of South African Trade Unions (SAFTU) is making a clarion call for the Embassy of Israeli in South Africa to be shut down.

This follows several calls from pro-Palestine groups for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky.

While SAFTU welcomed Cabinet’s decision to recall South African diplomats from Israel, its spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, said the government must act fast.

“The ties with Israel should have been severed decades ago, when it became clear that the Zionist racist regime has no intentions of respecting the right for self-determination of the Palestinian people and their human rights.”

Shaku said the South African government must also lobby the Southern African Development Community region and the African Union to boycott Israel.

“Our governments must take concrete steps in isolating Israel, including expelling their ambassadors, closing their embassies, refusing to participate in any international sporting and cultural competitions that involve Israel, and expropriate and/or expel their foreign direct investments from our shores.”