SA Weather Service issues warning of severe thunderstorms in northern KZN

Parts of the province are expected to experience severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours on Tuesday morning until midnight, with a high likelihood of flooding.

DURBAN - The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 5 warning of severe thunderstorms in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The provincial government urged residents to stay alert and to be safe.

The warning comes after 1,000 homes were destroyed in parts of the province in October.

Heavy rains are expected to lash parts of the province on Tuesday morning and continue until midnight.

Disaster management teams are already on standby.

“According to the alert, severe thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, leading to flooding in some areas,” said the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance Siboniso Mngadi.

Low-lying areas are particularly at risk and there are fears heavy downpours could cause damage to infrastructure.