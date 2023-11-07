R82m Tembisa school still not open nearly 7 years after work started

The Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development conducted an oversight inspection at the school on Tuesday to check on the delays.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng school that government spent more than R82 million to build is idle and cannot admit pupils.

Construction of the Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa began in 2017 and seven years later, it still needs to be finished.

The Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development conducted an oversight inspection at the school on Tuesday to check for delays.

Committee chairperson Bones Modise said the school had yet to receive a clearance certificate for occupancy since much of it was waterlogged.

"Now what is happening at the school is touch-ups and the finish-ups so that at least by 2024, when the academic calendar starts, those children from Mayibuye who are temporarily occupying mobile classes can now use that school, if that contractor had done what was supposed to happen in that school. That is a very beautiful school."