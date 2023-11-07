Police launch manhunt after Transport Minister Chikunga robbed on N3

It's understood that the minister and her security detail had stopped on the side of the highway in the early hours of Monday morning to change a punctured tyre, when three armed men emerged from the bushes nearby.

CAPE TOWN - A manhunt has been launched for gunmen who apparently ambushed and robbed Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and two of her VIP protectors on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg near Johannesburg.

They were robbed of two state firearms and personal belongings.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe: "Members involved are receiving necessary support and counselling. A manhunt has since been launched following this unprecedented incident and to bring to book those responsible for this attack. The minister has, in the meantime, been provided with alternative resources."