Phala Phala burglary accused in SA legally, says NPA

BELA BELA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has clarified that the two people arrested for breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020 were in the country legally and have citizenship.

This after the Hawks revealed on Tuesday morning that the pair arrested were foreign nationals.

Froliana Joseph and Imanuwela David appeared in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning in Limpopo facing charges of housebreaking, theft and money laundering.

South Africans were quick to question as why President Cyril Ramaphosa would employ a foreign national.

This after it emerged that Ramaphosa’s former employee, Froliana Joseph, had been arrested after being implicated in the theft of US$580,000 from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Her co-accused, Imanuwela David, is also a foreign national.

NPA spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi clarified: "They are coming from Namibia but they are citizens of South Africa, they are legally here."

Meanwhile, Joseph’s attorney requested provisions be made for her one-year-old daughter to be brought to the Bela Bela Police Station so she can be breastfed three times a day.

"This particular child has a condition and requires the attention of the mother 24/7. The condition is that the child must be breastfed by the mother, she only relies on this breastfeeding."

Joseph’s request was approved by the court and police officials.

The case was postponed to Friday for Joseph to apply for bail and for David to secure legal representation.