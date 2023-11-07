Pandor calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that as a country that had lived under apartheid rule, South Africa could not condone Israel’s occupation of Gaza.

CAPE TOWN - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East.

Delivering a statement in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Pandor said she would have expected that the International Criminal Court would have issued an immediate arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

A month to the day since Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing civilians and taking others hostage, Pandor said that the retaliation on innocent civilians in Gaza, especially children, could not be condoned.

"The notion of Israel’s right to defend itself through military means has been used erroneously in international law by many and deliberately by others to justify the unlawful use of force by Israel on the people of Gaza and the West Bank."

Pandor has also launched a scathing attack on the UN Security Council for not putting an end to the hostilities.

"The security council, due to aggravated politicisation, has not at the very least been able to call for a humanitarian ceasefire."

Pandor said that the South African government wants humanitarian corridors to be opened, all civilian hostages to be freed, a UN peacekeeping force to be deployed in Gaza and for an immediate dialogue that will lead to peace and ultimately, a two-state solution.