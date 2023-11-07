Pair accused of breaking into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to appear in court

The pair, aged 30 and 39, are accused of stealing $500,000 from the president’s property in 2020 and have since been charged with theft and housebreaking.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people accused of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm are expected to appear at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Tuesday morning.

They are accused of stealing $500,000 in game proceeds from the president’s Limpopo property in 2020.

The highly publicised burglary almost turned Ramaphosa’s political career on its head, with calls for him to resign for allegedly breaching the ethics codes in the aftermath of the crime.

The revelations about the burglary were initially made by former spy boss Arthur Fraser in 2022.

Fraser claimed Ramaphosa concealed the theft, in turn breaking the law by not reporting the crime.

It was also alleged that Ramaphosa’s head of security, Wally Rhoode, and his political advisor, Bejani Chauke, were involved in the alleged cover-up and unlawfully entered Namibia to pursue the suspects behind the crime.

Several investigations into Ramaphosa’s complicity were launched, but he’s since been absolved by the Office of the Public Protector and the South African Reserve Bank.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said a 30-year-old and a 39-year-old were charged with theft and housebreaking.

“The pair [were] arrested in Rustenburg and Bela Bela, respectively, by the members of the National Serious Corruption Investigation in relation to the Phala Phala farm break-in in February 2020.”

Mogale said the arrest of a third suspect is imminent.