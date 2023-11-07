Minister Chikunga grateful for support in wake of robbery - Transport Dept

The transport ministry said that Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was doing fine after she and her VIP security detail were robbed on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg near Johannesburg.

They were apparently ambushed by three gunmen while stopping on the side of the road to change a tyre in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ministry spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said that the minister was on her way to Pretoria when the car she was in suffered a puncture as a result of spikes.

This brought the car to a stop.

Three gunmen are said to have emerged from nearby bushes and robbed the minister and her VIP protectors of state firearms and personal belongings.

Transport ministry spokesperson, Collen Msibi: "Both the minister and her dedicated SAPS protection team emerged from this incident unharmed and safe. Minister Chikunga remains committed to fulfilling her government responsibilities and is deeply grateful for the overwhelming support she has received from her fellow government colleagues and the people of South Africa."