Magudumana's appeal for bail application dismissed

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein High Court has dismissed Doctor Nandipha Magudumana's appeal for a bail application.

The judgment was handed down on Tuesday, upholding the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court's decision to keep Magudumana behind bars.

Magudumana was arrested alongside her lover, Thabo Bester, in April, who escaped from the Mangaung correctional facility last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mojalefa Senokoatsane welcomed this judgment.

"The NPA in the Free State welcomes the judgment against Doctor Magudumana. The NPA applauds this judgment by the high court."