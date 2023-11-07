Go

Magudumana's appeal for bail application dismissed

The Bloemfontein High Court has dismissed Doctor Nandipha Magudumana's appeal for a bail application.

FILE: Nandipha Magudumana, who was denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 September 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
FILE: Nandipha Magudumana, who was denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 September 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
07 November 2023 14:27

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein High Court has dismissed Doctor Nandipha Magudumana's appeal for a bail application.

The judgment was handed down on Tuesday, upholding the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court's decision to keep Magudumana behind bars.

Magudumana was arrested alongside her lover, Thabo Bester, in April, who escaped from the Mangaung correctional facility last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mojalefa Senokoatsane welcomed this judgment.

"The NPA in the Free State welcomes the judgment against Doctor Magudumana. The NPA applauds this judgment by the high court."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA