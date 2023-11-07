Lauryn Hill tells crowd they’re ‘lucky’ she even showed up after late arrival

Over the years, Lauryn Hill has developed a reputation for rocking up late to her shows.

Lauryn Hill had a defiant response for concert goers that were left waiting for her at her recent Los Angeles show.

Hill, who has developed quite a reputation for being late to her shows, told the audience they were ‘lucky’ she even showed up.

“You’re saying ‘She's late. She's late a lot.’ Yo, y'all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night," she said.

Lauryn Hill talks about being late to her concerts:



“Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night” pic.twitter.com/79a8kBisWi ' Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2023

Hill is currently on her ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th anniversary tour for her first and only studio album.



A clip of her speech went viral on social media and many users criticised the crowd for cheering the singer on.

Others called the singer out for being respectful towards her audience.

She literally dissed the crowd & they started applauding her🤦🏾‍♂️Nobody just woke up one day and said “hey I feel like makin up a rumor about Lauryn Hill always being late”. It’s a fact that those are her actions & she gets called out for it. And u mad at us? We LUCKY? Girl fuck u. https://t.co/wnrAUHnoD5 ' DuffJuice (@DuffJuice30) November 5, 2023

Aye man. Lauryn Hill deadass said "y'all lucky I made it on this stage" and the crowd fuckin cheered lmaooo ' ONLY BUILT 4 GOTHAM LINX 🦇 (@FATHER_CLEF) November 6, 2023

I honestly don’t feel bad for anyone in a crowd to see Lauryn Hill. She’s been pulling that same stunt for 84 years. https://t.co/vjkkSTvgsg pic.twitter.com/tS3oW2l7dU ' Elia Martell (@ClassyAlways_) November 6, 2023

Just be grateful and appreciative that people are still coming to your shows, to listen to your one album you made 25 years ago... What kina nonsense!! ' 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) November 5, 2023

Lauryn Hill told a crowd of people at her concert that they were “lucky” she made it on stage. Listen, if an artist said that shit, I’d be calling my credit card company, disputing the charge for fraud because CLEARLY she doesn’t need my money ' J E Z E B E L (@RatchetJezebel) November 5, 2023

Not these people cheering while she disrespects them ' Just_vibes (@Justvibing_02) November 5, 2023

