Lauryn Hill tells crowd they’re ‘lucky’ she even showed up after late arrival

Over the years, Lauryn Hill has developed a reputation for rocking up late to her shows.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA
07 November 2023 15:15

Lauryn Hill had a defiant response for concert goers that were left waiting for her at her recent Los Angeles show.

Hill, who has developed quite a reputation for being late to her shows, told the audience they were ‘lucky’ she even showed up.

“You’re saying ‘She's late. She's late a lot.’ Yo, y'all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night," she said.

Hill is currently on her ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th anniversary tour for her first and only studio album.

A clip of her speech went viral on social media and many users criticised the crowd for cheering the singer on.

Others called the singer out for being respectful towards her audience.

