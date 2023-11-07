KZN SAPS say majority of suspects who shoot at them are youngsters

Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the Safety Month and festive season launch in the west of Durban on Tuesday.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police said the majority of the suspected criminals who shoot at police during arrests and raids are youngsters.

Last month, the province saw various shooting incidents, including mass shootings.

These also included gunfights between police and alleged criminals, who police have alleged to be the ones who shoot at police first.

Last month alone, police killed 19 people in the province, some of whom are alleged criminals.

Police have previously said that the alleged criminals are always the first to open fire.

Mkhwanazi said that what was concerning was that the alleged criminals were young people.

“The difficulty that we have is that majority of those criminals that have got guns to shoot at the police, they are youngsters. It is kids - 19 and 20-years-olds - and the majority of them stay with their parents.”

Mkhwanazi has also urged parents to report their children if they're involved in criminality.