Ipid concerned about scourge of suspected criminals dying at the hands of cops

At least 19 people have been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal, mainly concentrated in northern Durban townships, by police over the past 30 days in seven separate incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is concerned about the high number of suspected criminals being killed by the police.

Over the past 30 days, police in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed at least 19 people in seven separate incidents.

During the same period, one police officer was killed, and two suffered gunshot wounds.

The killings are mainly concentrated in the northern townships of Durban, such as Inanda and KwaMashu, where drugs and gangsterism affect many communities.

In all seven incidents, the police issued statements that followed similar patterns.

The police said they approached the suspected criminals, the suspects shot at them, and they retaliated.

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said that whether the police were justified in their actions, an investigation still needed to be conducted.

“We all remember where we come from as a country - the atrocities that police have committed, in particular against black people, during that period of apartheid.

“So, this is a result of why Ipid has to be formed to actually look at the role of the police when dealing with members of the public."

Ipid said all seven shootings are being investigated.