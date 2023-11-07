Gauteng legislature blames contractors for delays in opening R82m Tembisa school

Construction on the school began in 2017, however, it does not look like it is close to completion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng legislature has blamed shoddy contractors for the delays to an R82 million school.

The Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development conducted an oversight visit to the Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa.

It’s a rainy Tuesday in Tembisa which means the stormwater drains near the Mayibuye Primary School are overflowing.

[PICTURES] This is the Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa.



Government has spent more than R82 million on building the school however seven years later not a single pupil has been admitted.



Much of the school is water-logged and bricks that have spent too much time outside have started to crumble.

Upon completion, this school was supposed to serve 1,200 pupils in the neighbourhood, who are currently cramped in mobile classrooms nearby.

"The fact of the matter is that the is no human being, no company, no legitimate business person will do what we have seen in Mayibuye, what we have just seen now in Lakeside View. And I believe it's because their children are not beneficiaries," said the chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development, Bones Modise.

Modise said government is pushing to have the school ready by the start of the 2024 academic calendar.