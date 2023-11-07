Four suspects linked to CT housing scam expected to learn bail fate

The suspects, former and current employees of the City of Cape Town, are accused of swindling 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots earmarked for a new housing development in Mfuleni that they never received.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects, including former and current City of Cape Town employees, linked to a housing scam in Mfuleni will soon know if they will be released on bail.

The suspects appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday.

They are accused of swindling 11 people of large sums of money for housing plots they never received.

The three men and a woman allegedly sold plots earmarked for a new housing development in the area for R100,000 each.

It's believed that the unsuspecting victims paid the money for the plots directly to the four accused.

The City of Cape Town made plots available for housing development at the Mfuleni Extension 2 housing development project.

The plots are not for sale, and only qualifying beneficiaries have received them.

It's understood that a suspect, who is currently employed by the city, will face a disciplinary hearing later in November.

However, the State is opposing bail for all the accused.