Duma's conduct during Boks' trophy tour causes tension between ANCWL, KZN ANC

According to the African National Congress Women's league, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma has repeatedly undermined the authority and leadership of Premier Nomusa Dube -Ncube.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has finally weighed in on KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma’s decision to grab and hoist the Rugby World Cup in celebration along with Springboks player Eben Etzebeth – despite a clear announcement for the premier to do so.

According to the league, Duma has "repeatedly undermined the authority and leadership of Premier Nomusa Dube -Ncube".

Dube-Ncube and Duma – who is the ANC’s chairperson in the province - were part of a government delegation that received the Rugby World Cup champions during the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the trophy tour.

Footage of the moment went viral over the weekend.

The ANCWL said Duma’s actions were an overt "betrayal of the principles of non-sexism and gender equality".

The cringe-worthy moment captured on video has drawn sharp criticism from across the political landscape.

Ordinary South Africans also jumped on the bandwagon to express disgust at Duma’s unbecoming behaviour.

The ANCWL echoed sentiments expressed by both the Multi-Party Charter of South Africa and the Economic Freedom Fighters - who both described Duma as a consistent bully who undermined the premier.

Moreover, the governing party’s women’s wing raised concerns over Duma’s blatant sexism and perpetuating harmful gender stereotypes

Their statement further pointed out that Duma demonstrated a "regrettable" departure from the principles of gender equality.

The ANCWL closed off by pledging solidarity with Dube-Ncube.

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has lauded the people of KwaZulu-Natal for coming out in numbers to celebrate the only four time Rugby World Cup Champions of the world, the Springboks as they paraded the coveted Webb Ellis Cup Trophy in Durban yesterday.… pic.twitter.com/mDpSJDKBlW ' KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) November 5, 2023

ANC KZN TAKES A SWIPE AT ANCWL

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal came out guns blazing, accusing the ANCWL of attempting to undermine its chairperson, Duma, and to destabilise the province. The provincial structure responded to a scathing media statement from the women's league, accusing Duma of undermining Dube-Ncube's authority.

The ANC accused the ANCWL of calling its chairperson sexist before inquiring about the viral incident. Its spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, said this was not only an attack on Duma, but the entire ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The ANC Women's League, which could have easily verified, has now joined the wagon of those who wanted to destabilise and set the ANC against each other,” Mndebele said.

He also argued that Duma had a long history of uplifting women in the province and supporting Dube-Ncube. This was despite criticism that he constantly undermined her in public.

The provincial spokesperson then took a jab at the ANCWL Deputy Secretary-General, Dina Pule, a disgraced former minister, and accused her of using Duma to sanitise herself.

“Remember, Dina Pule was a communications minister who was supposed to use the ministerial post to empower women. What has she done? She used it to empower her boyfriend.”

Mndebele said the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal would not deal with this matter quietly, saying it left voters with a bad perception of Duma's character.