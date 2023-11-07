Dube-Ncube denies she's intimated by Duma after RWC trophy-lifting incident

This comes as a video doing the rounds shows the premier being called to lift up the cup but instead, the MEC for Economic Development, Siboniso Duma, appears to be the one lifting it.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said she didn’t feel intimidated over the Rugby World Cup trophy-lifting incident on Saturday.

This comes as a video doing the rounds shows the premier being called to lift up the cup but instead, the MEC for Economic Development, Siboniso Duma, appears to be the one lifting it.

The premier was questioned about the incident at a government event in Hammersdale, west of Durban on Tuesday.

She first ignored the question but eventually gave in as journalists pressed her on the matter.

“I think I am a woman enough, I am strong enough and I am leader enough and I don’t think any woman at any time needs to feel overshadowed.”

Dube-Ncube added that no leader should feel intimidated.

“I think we need to understand that we are leaders in our own right, and we should not feel intimidated in any way or any shape or form.”

There has not been any official response from the Economic Development Department on the matter.