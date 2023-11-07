'Dire' state of SABC threatening to 'collapse' Sentech, Mapulane tells MPs

Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane told Parliament that the SABC was not only technically bankrupt, it also owed broadcasting signal distributor Sentech over R700 million, which is more than half the entity’s revenue.

CAPE TOWN - The Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies says the SABC is in such a "dire" financial state that it threatens to "collapse" another state entity.

Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane told Parliament that the SABC was not only technically bankrupt, it also owed broadcasting signal distributor Sentech over R700 million, which is more than half the entity’s revenue.

Mapulane and the SABC briefed the communications portfolio committee on Tuesday on the State broadcaster’s corporate plan and how it plans to get out of its current crisis.

Mapulane told the committee that the SABC had failed to turn around its affairs, despite having a plan in place for some time.

He said that another major concern was the escalating debt of signal distribution cost the SABC owed to Sentech, valued at R745 million.

"It is already impacting heavily on the sustainability of the other entity in the department, which is Sentech and has the ability to collapse this entity if you consider that the revenue of Sentech is around R1.4 billion."

The SABC said that a number of factors had impacted its performance, like streaming services eating into the revenue streams.

The entity is now expected to submit a new strategy to the minister by the end of November.