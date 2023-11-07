DA feels vindicated by court invalidating Brink's COJ appointment

In a ruling handed down on Tuesday, the Johannesburg High Court found that Floyd Brink’s appointment as City of Joburg city manager was in fact unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is vindicated by the Johannesburg High Court’s decision to declare Floyd Brink’s appointment as city manager unconstitutional and invalid.

Brink was appointed in February under the administration of former mayor, Thapelo Amad.

The DA challenged Brink’s appointment earlier this year, claiming the process was procedurally flawed and that Brink didn’t qualify for the role.

In a ruling handed down on Tuesday, the court found that Brink’s appointment was in fact unlawful.

DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Brink’s appointment by the ANC, EFF and PA coalition had brought the city into disrepute.

"The judgment confirms the DA's contention that the mayor and the Speaker of council blatantly flouted processes to ensure Brink’s unlawful appointment. Johannesburg’s rot has now been laid bare, and it is a disgrace that a high court judgment was necessary to force the city to follow due process."

Brink was also previously embroiled in allegations that he flouted procurement processes in acquiring equipment worth R320 million.

"Our victory in this matter safeguards the residents of Johannesburg against further decay and blatant disregard for the rule of law by the ANC/EFF doomsday coalition that continues to flout processes to purge hard-working officials to make way for cadres aligned to them."