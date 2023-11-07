Compassion & respect: MPs pay tribute to Buthelezi in Parliament

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa paid tribute to Buthelezi during his maiden speech before the National Assembly saying he was very well respected.

CAPE TOWN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family was hosted by Parliament on Tuesday as members of the National Assembly paid tribute to the late former IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) leader.

Members from parties contributed to the condolence motion by the IFP.

Buthelezi was buried in Ulundi on the 16 September.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa paid tribute to Buthelezi during his maiden speech before the National Assembly, saying he was very well respected.

"That respect was echoed by everyone in this House over the course of almost 30 years."

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said he was a man of impeccable manners and great compassion.

“He was a friend of royalty, presidents and prime ministers, yet retained a humbleness that made him relatable to the man on the street."

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said he played a leading role in bringing peace at the end of apartheid.

"You don’t see that violence that characterised the 1990s. This is what we mean by building peace. And this is the legacy of the prince of Phindangene."