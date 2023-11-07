COJ given 10 days to name acting city manager after Brink appointment reversed

In a ruling handed down on Tuesday morning, acting Judge Steven Budlender ordered the City of Johannesburg to reverse Floyd Brink’s appointment.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has been given 10 days by the Johannesburg High Court to appoint an acting city manager after it declared Floyd Brink's appointment unconstitutional and invalid.

The court application to challenge his appointment was brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

[JUST IN] The Gauteng High Court has declared the appointment of Floyd Brink as @CityofJoburgZA City Manager as “unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.”



The DA had taken the Johannesburg municipality to court over Brink’s appointment by council in February 2023. TCG pic.twitter.com/LMieYje22j ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2023

During the recruitment process for a city manager, the DA raised some concerns about Brink’s ineligibility for the position.

The party was worried that Brink only had four years of senior management experience, instead of the 10 years needed for the city manager role.

Despite the challenge, Brink was appointed in February following a council vote to approve a recommendation on his appointment.

Under scrutiny, the city later defended its decision to give Brink a five-year contract, claiming he had more than the necessary experience.

Despite the court nullifying Brink’s appointment, it said that the decisions he took as city manager were not considered invalid.

Brink was implicated in a forensic report commissioned by the city which found he had committed various acts of misconduct during his time as acting city manager.

Council voted to dismiss the charges against him of flouting procurement processes.